- The Rock's YouTube channel posted this video with The Great One thanking fans for 2 millions YouTube subscribers in less than 1 year.

Vickie Guerrero noted on Facebook that she was working with a photographer for new headshots today in Humble, Texas. Vickie left WWE in 2014 to pursue a career in medical administration and was married to partner Kris Benson in the summer of 2015. She made one RAW appearance last summer but has been fairly quiet. She wrote the following today, "Time for another project: headshots! Talent agencies- Its about to get real!"

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair noted on Twitter that he's unable to appear at a convention in San Francisco this Sunday due to the group that booked him. He posted the following:

"I am sorry to announce to all my fans that I will not be able to attend the Sports show in San Francisco this Sunday. Unfortunately this is the third time I have been cancelled by MAB Celebrity Services in the last 14 months. White Plains NYC, Pittsburgh, and now San Fran. Was looking forward to seeing my friends Ricky Steamboat, Hulk Hogan, Pete Rose and others. Just wanted to assure my fans that Ric Flair does not cancel. Note to self, Never work with MAB Celebrity Services again!"

