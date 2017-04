- As seen above, the latest video from Noelle Foley's new YouTube channel features her first makeup tutorial.

WWE NXT Superstar Chris Atkins was recently released from the company, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet . The Australian bodybuilder was signed last summer and worked some NXT live events and a few TV tapings. His last live event match came on April 15th in Gainesville - a loss to Oney Lorcan. His last TV match came on January 25th - a loss to Eric Young. Atkins has not tweeted since the weekend of the Gainesville show.

- The second season of "The Edge and Christian Show" should hit the WWE Network soon as WWE Hall of Famer Edge tweeted the following today:

