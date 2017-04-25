Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring Braun Strowman vs. Kalisto in a Dumpster Match plus Chris Jericho and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz and his mystery partner Bray Wyatt in the main event, drew 3.007 million viewers. This is down 10% from last week's 3.346 million viewers and is the second lowest audience for the show this year.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.999 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.141 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.881 million viewers.

RAW was #4 on cable for the night in viewership, behind behind two NBA Playoff games on TNT and Tucker Carlson. RAW was #4 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop and the NBA games.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers

March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers

April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers

April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers

