WWE has apparently made more NXT releases today. In addition to Chris Atkins, WWE has apparently released backstage interviewer Andrea Ocampo, a.k.a. Andrea Dimarco, as well as WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl, a.ka.a. Bronson Matthews, according to a report by Brandon Stroud of Uproxx.

Ocampo, a former on-air reporter for the NHL's Florida Panthers, made her NXT debut last year in March of 2016. She addressed her release on Twitter, as seen below:

