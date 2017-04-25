Source: PWInsider
Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that there was a loud argument at Sunday's Impact Wrestling taping between Karen Jarrett and long-time Impact Wrestling employee Bob Ryder. Johnson noted that the argument started with Karen yelling at Ryder over the booking of a hotel room. After Karen stormed off, Jeff "loudly confronted" Ryder and told him to leave the taping. Ryder then left the building.
Ryder took to Twitter to address the incident, writing, "all is well":
Much adieu about nothing. All is well.— Bob Ryder (@brydertna) April 25, 2017
