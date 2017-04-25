Source: PWInsider

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that there was a loud argument at Sunday's Impact Wrestling taping between Karen Jarrett and long-time Impact Wrestling employee Bob Ryder. Johnson noted that the argument started with Karen yelling at Ryder over the booking of a hotel room. After Karen stormed off, Jeff "loudly confronted" Ryder and told him to leave the taping. Ryder then left the building.

Apparently the incident was heated enough that several people thought that Ryder was no longer with the company. PWInsider confirmed that Ryder was still with the company and was at Impact Wrestling offices in Nashville today. It is believed that everything is settled now.

Ryder took to Twitter to address the incident, writing, "all is well":

Much adieu about nothing. All is well. — Bob Ryder (@brydertna) April 25, 2017

