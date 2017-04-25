Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- We're live from Des Moines, Iowa with JBL, Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop.

Renee Young is in the ring and she thanks Nakamura for granting this interview. Before he can speak the music interrupts and out comes Dolph Ziggler. Most fans boo Ziggler as his music stops. Renee leaves the ring. Fans chant for Nakamura as the two stare each other down. Ziggler mocks the interview and cuts Nakamura off before he can speak. Ziggler says most of us don't know Japanese but he will translate. Ziggler says Nakamura mentioned how his all-time favorite is Ziggler. Ziggler goes on with shenanigans and mocks Nakamura's dance moves. Nakamura isn't impressed. Ziggler says Nakamura must be intimidated because he's in the ring with his hero.

Ziggler says Nakamura isn't who we think he is. His name is actually Michael. He grew up an underprivileged kid in Indiana. Ziggler goes on and makes Nakamura out to be the late Michael Jackson. Ziggler goes on until Nakamura finally snatches the mic. Nakamura says it's his turn now. He asks Ziggler what his problem is. Nakamura pulls the mic on Ziggler this time. Nakamura translates for Ziggler now and says something in Japanese but it's clear he calls Ziggler a jackass. Ziggler drops Nakamura with a cheap shot. Nakamura blocks a superkick and drops Ziggler. Nakamura goes for a Kinshasa but Ziggler rolls out of the ring. Ziggler looks on from the ramp as Nakamura's music hits and he stands tall

- Still to come, Charlotte Flair gets a title shot from Naomi. Also, AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin. They show those two Superstars walking backstage. We go to commercial.

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin

Back from the break and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens has joined the announcers for commentary. AJ Styles is out first to a pop. Baron Corbin is out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions for this rematch from last week.

Back and forth to start. Fans chant for AJ. Corbin fights out of a headlock but AJ kicks him and applies another hold. Corbin ends up launching Styles to the floor with a big kick as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has AJ grounded in the ring. We see how Corbin dominated during the commercial. Corbin ends up getting a 2 count after a big backbreaker. They go to the corner and AJ avoids a superplex. AJ brings Corbin down and nails a pele kick. Styles makes his comeback and drops Corbin. AJ with the sliding forearm for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Corbin clubs AJ in the back of the head and sends him down. Corbin runs into boots in the corner. AJ with another shot from the apron. AJ goes to springboard in but Owens comes over running his mouth. AJ kicks him away. AJ is forced to land on his feet when going for the Phenomenal Forearm. Corbin tries to take advantage but AJ rolls him up for the win after blocking a powerbomb.

Winner: AJ Styles

- As soon as the music hits, in comes Owens with an attack. Corbin and Owens double team AJ until the music hits and out comes Sami Zayn to make the save. Owens runs away. Sami unloads on Corbin and sends him into the ring post. Sami knocks Owens off the apron as he tries to come back in. Sami nails a Helluva Kick on Corbin to send him to the floor. Owens runs in and nails Sami from behind. Owens hits the pop-up powerbomb on AJ as fans boo. Owens calls for his title and yells about it being his while standing over the #1 contender. Owens leaves as his music plays.

- Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Charlotte Flair. She talks about dominating RAW and needing a new place to take over. She goes on and says tonight she will prove to Naomi and everyone else what they already know - that she is the greatest WWE Superstar in history.

- Still to come, The Colons vs. American Alpha kicks off tonight's Beat The Clock Challenge. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.