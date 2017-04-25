- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature a Beat The Clock Challenge with American Alpha, The Colons, The Ascension and Breezango. In the video above, Chad Gable and Jason Jordan jokingly recall some of the quick pins from their amateur wrestling days and look to win the competition in 3 seconds tonight.

- As noted, former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve recently left the company as he's expected to sign with WWE soon. Steve is now taking bookings for a limited time via [email protected] PWInsider reports that Steve opted out of his Impact deal when he received interest from WWE. Impact had the legal option to renew Steve's contract for another year but they chose to grant the release when he asked. The departure was said to be amicable as Steve was well-liked.

WWE officials are reportedly telling talents leaving contracts with other promotions that they will not begin talking with them for at least 90 days after the departure. This could be due to the rumor of ROH sending WWE a legal letter warning them about negotiating with talents who were approaching the end of their contracts. It's possible that Steve will work the indies for a few months before beginning with WWE, along with talents like Kyle O'Reilly, Donovan Dijak and Lio Rush

- Several WWE Superstars have been tweeting to promote World Wish Day, which is this coming Friday. Triple H tweeted the following working with Make-A-Wish and linked to a crowdfunding campaign for a Wish Kid named Nathan, who wants to meet John Cena.

I've had the great privilege of granting wishes for over 20 years. You can help celebrate #WorldWishDay this year!https://t.co/NCRP98w8Qp pic.twitter.com/Cb8XAxpOUr — Triple H (@TripleH) April 25, 2017

