- We noted before that it appeared Shinsuke Nakamura's first main roster feud would be with Dolph Ziggler. That feud furthered with tonight's opening SmackDown segment in Des Moines, Iowa as Ziggler interrupted Nakamura's interview with Renee Young. Nakamura still has not wrestled a TV match on the main roster since being called up after WrestleMania 33. Above is video from tonight's segment between the two.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown in Des Moines saw Mojo Rawley defeat Aiden English.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy tweeted the following "Broken" teaser today. We've noted how WWE officials have plans for The Hardys to start using their "Broken Hardys" gimmicks soon but there's no word yet on when that might happen.

The CELESTIAL voices have started coming to me AGEEN. pic.twitter.com/XXdPmP5XTY — The #BROKEN One (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 25, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.