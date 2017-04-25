It appears Rusev will make his return to the ring at the June 18th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
As seen on tonight's SmackDown, Rusev cut a promo and said he has not wrestled on SmackDown yet because he does not like SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. He added that the only way he will come wrestle for them is if they give him a title shot at Money In the Bank. The injury was not acknowledged.
Video from the segment can be seen above.
