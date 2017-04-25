Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE 205 Live. Tonight's episode features a match between Gentleman Jack Gallagher and the King of the Cruiserweights, Neville.

To let others know about our coverage, be sure to share or retweet on your social media accounts. Click the refresh button on your browser to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by joining the party in the comments section below.

- We open up looking at the rivalry between Neville and Aries as they face off at WWE Payback.

Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa vs. Noam Dar & Brian Kendrick

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.