Breezango won a Beat The Clock Challenge over The Ascension, American Alpha and The Colons on tonight's WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.
Below is the updated Backlash card as of this writing:
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
