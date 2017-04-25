WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair stated on Twitter tonight that his fiancee, Wendy Barlow, was involved in a serious car accident and is in the hospital. Flair wrote:

Please Pray for my Fiancé who was just in a serious car wreck. She is at the Hospital — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 26, 2017

No further details were revealed.

Flair and Wendy, who played Fifi the Maid in WCW, were engaged last July.

