- As noted, Tyler Breeze and Fandango won a Beat The Clock Challenge over The Ascension, American Alpha and The Colons on tonight's WWE SmackDown to earn a shot against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view. This Fallout video from SmackDown features the new #1 contenders celebrating backstage like only Breezango can.
- As noted, Jinder Mahal will get his WWE Title shot from Randy Orton at the May 21st Backlash pay-per-view from Rosemont, IL. We still have several weeks until the pay-per-view but it looks like Jinder may bring the title into the Allstate Arena with him as he stole the belt from Orton on tonight's SmackDown. WWE did an angle where Jinder and The Singh Brothers (The Bollywood Boyz) beat Orton down and ran away with the title. Video from the segment is below:
#1Contender @JinderMahal seems to think he's already WON the @WWE Championship, because he just left Des Moines with it! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/O0L3itfey8— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2017
