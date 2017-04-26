- Above is the latest teaser for Lana's debut in the SmackDown women's division. No word yet on when she may debut for the blue brand but she has been improving her in-ring skills at recent WWE NXT live events and the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
- JBL was welcomed as the new co-host on Talking Smack this week as Daniel Bryan is preparing to become a father and Shane McMahon had the week off. Below are some clips and a photo of JBL in his new role:
Please welcome NEW co-host @JCLayfield to #TalkingSmack, streaming RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! @ReneeYoungWWE pic.twitter.com/Kjw7RNn1pk— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2017
Call #Breezango weird and this is how they will retaliate... @WWEFandango @mmmgorgeous @JCLayfield @ReneeYoungWWE #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/IjDmntjtFL— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 26, 2017
"Grandfather clocks, time zones, sundials, I hate 'em all!" - @WWEFandango #TalkingSmack @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/Fne2l0d2lf— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2017
#IrishLassKicker @BeckyLynchWWE makes it perfectly clear...— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2017
She will NOT stand with @NatbyNature @CarmellaWWE & @TaminaSnuka! #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/RPVHGDWZnh
