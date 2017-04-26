We've received a few emails from people asking about Jeff Hardy's prior two WWE Wellness policy violations and those violations carrying over with his return to the company.

While Hardy still has two violations, it should be noted that he could get one removed from his record. WWE introduced a Redemption program in 2013 for performers with two violations, which you can read below, which could result in the removal of one of the violations from their record if they complete the program:

A WWE talent who has "two" violations under the Policy may, subject to Medical Director approval, enter the Redemption Program. The Redemption Program is an eighteen (18) month process that requires the following: 1. An initial assessment conducted by the Medical Director (or, as the case may be, an addiction specialist recommended by the Medical Director) who will analyze the addiction related issues and health related concerns then being experienced by the WWE Talent, develop proposed treatments, therapies and/or support programs that may assist the WWE Talent in managing these issues/concerns and determine initial entry date for the WWE Talent into the Redemption Program; 2. Compliance with the assessment recommendations made by the Medical Director (or, as the case may be, an addiction specialist recommended by the Medical Director) for the duration of the eighteen (18) month program; 3. Mandatory unannounced follow-up testing as set forth in Section 8(C) (1) of the Policy; and 4. No violations under the Policy for eighteen (18) consecutive months after initial entry into the Redemption Program. Upon successful completion of the Redemption Program, the WWE Talent shall request the PA, with the approval of the Medical Director, to delete one (1) of the two (2) violations of record for such WWE Talent. In the event the PA determines in favor of the request, the violation record for such WWE Talent will then be amended to reflect the reduction of a violation leaving the WWE Talent with only one (1) violation under the Policy.

