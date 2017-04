As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair stated last night that his fiancee, Wendy Barlow, was involved in a serious car accident and was in the hospital.

Flair posted an update this morning, noting that Barlow, who played Fifi the maid in WCW, will be OK. Flair wrote:

Wendy Will Be Ok! Thank You For All Of Your Messages And Prayers!!!! The French Maid Will be Back Soon ?? A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Apr 26, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

