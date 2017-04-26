- On the seventh episode of 'Dinner With The King', Jerry "The King" Lawler continued to discuss his famous feud with Andy Kaufman and the first match between the two in 1982. Lawler also talked about some of his upcoming appearances, which includes this Thursday during the Memphis Grizzlies - San Antonio Spurs playoff game in Memphis during Scott Steiner's promo. Steiner is expected to talk smack about Memphis and Lawler will come out to cut Steiner off. Lawler isn't sure if a physical altercation will take place, though.

Lawler also revealed that he will be on the pre-show for WWE's Payback on Sunday, and then on Raw Talk after the show. You can check out the podcast at this link

- Great North Wrestling announced Shelton Benjamin for their upcoming event at the Pembroke Memorial Centre in Pembroke, Ontario, Canada on Friday, June 30th. You can get more details at this link.

- Goldberg will be appearing at Sugar Factory in Las Vegas, NV on May 20th. It is his first public U.S. appearance since WrestleMania. Fans dining at the new Fashion Show location will get a free meet and greet with photos and autographs with the former WWE Universal Champion.

Goldberg' first post-WrestleMania U.S. Appearance revealed A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Apr 25, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.