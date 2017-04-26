- Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre likely wasn't expecting the kind of talk he generated with the release of a video online. St-Pierre, who is expected to challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight title later this year, showed off his "bigger body" during a behind-the-scenes shoot.

Some have said that GSP looks almost "fat" after seeing the clip, posted by Hayabusa. St-Pierre has not fought in several years after leaving the sport following a successful title defense vs. Johny Hendricks.

- Maybe it's just what he has to say, but UFC president Dana White firmly believes Conor McGregor has distinct advantages over Floyd Mayweather - and not just in an MMA fight. While there is yet to be an announcement made regarding the rumored boxing bout between McGregor and Mayweather, White told Snoop Dogg's "GGN News" recently that he feels the reigning UFC lightweight champion has advantages vs. Mayweather.

"At the end of the day, it's a fight. Floyd is 40 years old, Conor is 27," White said. "Conor's a big dude. FLoyd has trouble with southpaws and Conor is a southpaw. Conor hits like a truck; when he hits you, you know it."

While it might seem like White is all-in on "Notorious," he made sure to explain that isn't the case.

"In no way, shape or form am I saying Conor wins this fight," White said. "But it's more interesting than people think. I promise you Conor will hit him and it will be interesting to see what happens."

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.