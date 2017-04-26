Remember to join us for our live Viewing Party at 8pm EST.

Nikki Cross came to the ring during the opening NXT chant. She got out of the ring and knelt down by Dasha Fuentes and called out Ruby Riot on the mic. Nikki told Ruby to come out and play. Ruby came down and they brawled around ringside. Nikki threw Ruby into the stairs as referees ran down to break it up. Nikki jumped off the stairs onto Ruby and security. Refs got them separated as a "let them fight" chant breaks out

* Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas in a stiff match. Drew threw Andrade into the ropes, and Andrade did his tranquilo spot but Drew kicked him out of the ring. They traded some viciously hard slaps. Drew won with the running kick

* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves. Reeves went on the attack early but Black killed him with kicks. After laying him out, Black lifted Almas up using just his foot and nailed Black Mass for the win

* Ruby Riot came out for a match but Nikki Cross attacked her during her entrance. They brawled around ringside again. Refs and security try to separate them but Ruby jumped off the stage onto Nikki. Refs carried Nikki away to stop the brawl

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained over Jack Gallagher. Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, and Wolfgang were at ringside for this match. This was a really good, fun match with nice chain wrestling to start. Good back and forth action. There was a fun sequence of monkey flips with both guys still holding hands that ends with a double two count with both guys down. Bate went for a suicide dive, but Gallagher jumped up and nailed him with a headbutt at the ropes. Gallagher landed another headbutt for a near fall. Tyler then hit his rolling kick off the ropes and then the Tyler Driver 97 for the win

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.