- Above is a Total Divas preview clip for tonight with Lana undergoing a traditional Bulgarian christening at a Greek Orthodox Church.
- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:
* Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
* Aleister Black vs. Kona Reeves
* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Jack Gallagher
* Appearances by Nikki Cross, Ruby Riot and others
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.