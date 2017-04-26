- Above is a Total Divas preview clip for tonight with Lana undergoing a traditional Bulgarian christening at a Greek Orthodox Church.

Kane turns 50 years old today while former WCW star and MMA legend Tank Abbott turns 51, former TNA star The Amazing Red turns 34.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Aleister Black vs. Kona Reeves

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Jack Gallagher

* Appearances by Nikki Cross, Ruby Riot and others

