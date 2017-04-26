As noted, Baron Corbin attacked Sami Zayn on last night's edition of Talking Smack and also put his hands on a referee. Video from the segment is above.

WWE announced today that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has suspended Corbin for one week. Shane tweeted the following:

It is never acceptable for an athlete in any sport to put their hands on an official, @WWE is no exception. @BaronCorbinWWE actions... — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 26, 2017

...on #TalkingSmack were irresponsible and unprofessional. He has been fined and suspended for one week effectively immediately. #SDLive — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 26, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.