As noted, Baron Corbin attacked Sami Zayn on last night's edition of Talking Smack and also put his hands on a referee. Video from the segment is above.
It is never acceptable for an athlete in any sport to put their hands on an official, @WWE is no exception. @BaronCorbinWWE actions...— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 26, 2017
...on #TalkingSmack were irresponsible and unprofessional. He has been fined and suspended for one week effectively immediately. #SDLive— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 26, 2017
