Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Saturday that Bram has been suspended from the Global Tag League for an inappropriate photo that he posted on his Instagram. The photo depicted Bram lying in a refrigerator in a convenience store, which received backlash from fans. Bram apologized for the photo and deleted it from his Instagram.

Pro Wrestling NOAH Chairman Masayuki Uchida apologized for the incident and said that the company will introduce social media workshops for wrestlers and employees in the future. Kazma Sakamoto will be taking Bram's place in the Global Tag Teague.

"I am very sorry, I will take the decision of NOAH seriously and I apologize sincerely," Bram stated.

While the photo has been deleted from Bram's Instagram, you can view it below:

