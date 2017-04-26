- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Des Moines, Iowa.

- Sasha Banks will be appearing at Adventureland Store located in the Voorhees Town Center in Voorhees, N.J., this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets are required for autograph and photo opportunities. You can get more details at this link.

- WWE has won the People's Voice award at the 2017 Webby Awards for WrestleMania 32. Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on the honor:


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles