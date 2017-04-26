- We noted yesterday that Uproxx reported that in addition to NXT talent Chris Atkins, backstage interviewer Andrea Ocampo, a.k.a. Andrea Dimarco, and WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl, a.ka.a. Bronson Matthews, were released. While Ocampo was released, PWInsider confirmed that Josh Bredl is still under WWE contract and was not released.

- Cody Rhodes was not at the recent Impact Wrestling tapings, which apparently caused some speculation that Rhodes had signed with Ring Of Honor. Cody cleared up the rumors on Twitter, writing:

For the record



I. Have. Not. Signed. Anywhere. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 26, 2017

