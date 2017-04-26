- Finn Balor will be appearing at Fallas this Saturday on 375 N. Capitol Avenue in San Jose, CA at 5 p.m.

- The Young Bucks will be Edge and Christian's guest on their podcast, E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, this Friday.

- As noted, Roderick Strong and his fiancee, MMA fighter Marina Shafir, gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday night. The couple, who have been dating since December of 2015, announced that they were expecting a child last October. UFC Superstar Ronda Rousey, who coached Shafir on the 18th season of The Ultimate Fighter, congratulated the couple on Instagram, writing:

Congrats to @marinashafir and @roderickstrong on having their healthy handsome baby boy Troy Veniamin Lindsey!!! A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Apr 25, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

