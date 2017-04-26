WWE Superstar Cesaro recently did an interview with Planeta Wrestling to promote he and Sheamus' Tag Team Title match-up against current champs The Hardy Boys. Here are some highlights:

"I think the Tag Team division changed once me and Sheamus entered it. We're two of the best competitors in the WWE and certainly make the best tag team. The Hardy Boys coming back, it's great for a nostalgia factor, and it's great because they're still tremendous competitors, but come Payback I want to bring back those tag team titles because I want to come back to Europe, home, as the tag team champions."

Does he feel more comfortable competing as a singles competitor or in a tag team:

"Both. I think the key to being a great WWE Superstar, a great wrestler, is you have to be great all around. You have to be great at everything. In singles or tag, you have to adapt, both have their challenges. I think I'm doing very well."

Who he'd like to get in the ring with after the Superstar Shakeup:

"There's a lot of guys that shook it up a little bit. I was hoping for a little more shakeup in the tag team division. I was hoping maybe The Usos or American Alpha would come over. Even with the guys who came to RAW, Miz, Dean Ambrose, I've been in the ring with them before and I'd like to get in the ring with them again."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Planeta Wrestling with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

