- Above is the latest episode of "Bella Body" with Nikki Bella and her yogi friend Brittni.

WWE announced the following on how Charlotte Flair made history in her main event match against SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi on Tuesday's blue brand episode:

Charlotte Flair makes history by becoming the first female Superstar in history to battle one-on-one in Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-view main events Following multiple Raw main events and a Raw Women's Championship victory against Sasha Banks at this past year's WWE Hell in a Cell event — inside the Cell itself, no less — Charlotte Flair made history once again last night on SmackDown LIVE by becoming the first female Superstar to compete in singles matches in the main event of Raw, SmackDown and a WWE pay-per-view. Although Flair was ultimately unsuccessful in unseating SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi in the intensely competitive title bout, The Queen still has reason to celebrate — assuming she can take a break from plotting her retaliation against the devious trio of Natalya, Carmella and Tamina, who interrupted the match and attacked Flair after the bell. How will Charlotte make history next? Whatever she does, rest assured: She'll "Do It with Flair."

- As seen below, Curtis Axel made another appearance at the elementary school his son attends to read a book to the 3rd grade class and talk about bullying. This would be the 2nd or 3rd time Axel has tweeted about visiting his son at school to hang out with the students.

Read a book to my son, Brock's, 3rd grade class today and talked about bullying! These kids have such awesome personalities! Very fun! @WWE pic.twitter.com/lhKhGJPxfM — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) April 26, 2017

