As noted, Cesaro was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling to promote he and Sheamus' Tag Team Title bout against current champs The Hardy Boys this Sunday at Payback. Here are the highlights:

"We just, if you fight somebody so many times, you just get respect for them. Sheamus put everything on the line just like I did, and we started respecting each other. As wrestlers we may not see eye to eye on a lot of things, trust me on a lot of things, but we respect what we do in the ring and realize how good the other person is."

If he has any good road stories with Sheamus:

"I must admit, Sheamus can be kind of annoying on the road. But he is a tremendous competitor, as you can tell, his work ethic is second to none. He works out extremely hard. It's very motivating to me, we motivate each other. If I'm tired he pushes me, and if he's tired I push him, etc. We want to one up each other even if we're in a tag team. There are many funny stories, Sheamus has a lot of quirks. He loves to do 'the chicken.' We get along."

See Also Cesaro Responds To Daniel Bryan About Leaving RAW

Who from SmackDown Live he'd like to get in the ring with:

"Very good question. There are so many great competitors there. Luke Harper has been on fire lately, Randy Orton, I was in the ring with a couple of times in the past, I would love to get in the ring with him again. Plus he's the current champion and I always have my eyes on the championship. Tag Team wise American Alpha, The Usos, there's definitely a lot of people in SmackDonw. Me and Sheamus never back down from a challenge, and SmackDown is full of good challenges."

How he feels about guys like Shinsuke Nakamura and The Ascension coming up from NXT:

"It's great, there's always new talent coming up. The guys in NXT are coming in with a lot of hype, and you have to perform and justify that hype, and live up to it and be able to consistently perform. The jury is still out on that, I'm excited to see if they can hold their own or not."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Planeta Wrestling with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.