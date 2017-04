- Above is a preview for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode.

Impact has announced Davey Richards vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose and The Decay vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX in a Street Fight for tonight's show.

- We noted before that Impact officials were planning a feud between Moose and Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) for the Impact Grand Title. Below is video of Adonis attacking Moose at a Border City Wrestling event in Canada last weekend:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.