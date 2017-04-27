- WWE uploaded the full "No Holds Barred" elimination match between The Shield and Evolution from WWE Payback in 2014, which you can watch in the video above. Roman Reigns won the match for his team by pinning Triple H.
- As noted, WWE is holding tryouts in Dubai this week. Squared Circle Sirens revealed some of the women at this week's tryouts: fitness model and personal trainer Lana Evanson, Shadia Bseiso (live events presenter based in the UAE), Gabi Stockler, personal trainer Siham Kissir and Crossfit athlete Mahboube Farasat. Below are photos of Evanson, Stockler and Bseiso:
Stockler:
Evanson:
Bseiso:
