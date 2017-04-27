- WWE uploaded the full "No Holds Barred" elimination match between The Shield and Evolution from WWE Payback in 2014, which you can watch in the video above. Roman Reigns won the match for his team by pinning Triple H.

- As noted, WWE is holding tryouts in Dubai this week. Squared Circle Sirens revealed some of the women at this week's tryouts: fitness model and personal trainer Lana Evanson, Shadia Bseiso (live events presenter based in the UAE), Gabi Stockler, personal trainer Siham Kissir and Crossfit athlete Mahboube Farasat. Below are photos of Evanson, Stockler and Bseiso:

Stockler:

All blue and no photoshops coze I LoVE my scars ???????? tell me where it is if you find if. ?? #MyDubai ???????? ?? @jean.mallo A post shared by Gabi Ppg (@gabistockler) on Mar 15, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

?? Pq #Bikini Nunca eh Demais ?? ???? #Floripa #LDC #November ???? A post shared by Gabi Ppg (@gabistockler) on Nov 11, 2016 at 9:21am PST

#MyHappyPlace ????? A post shared by Gabi Ppg (@gabistockler) on Jul 11, 2016 at 2:38am PDT

Evanson:

Bseiso:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.