- ELEAGUE, the transformative esports organization from Turner and IMG, will feature former WWE star Eva Marie, basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, Grammy-winning recording artist Lupe Fiasco and Super Bowl Champion Reggie Bush competing in its first-ever ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational Celebrity Showdown this Friday at 10 p.m. ET on TBS. You can watch a trailer in the video above.
- As noted, WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon suspended Baron Corbin for one week on Wednesday after Corbin put his hands on a referee this past Tuesday. It should be noted that there are no SmackDown live events scheduled this weekend, so Corbin won't be missing any shows except for Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.
- Independent promotion IWS posted the exclusive trailer below of the upcoming Kevin Owens Fight Owen's Fight DVD. It features footage from Owens' time with IWS. If the video doesn't work, you can watch it at this link:
Exclusive never before seen trailer for Fight Owen's Fight featuring the IWS' S own Kevin Owen's!!! Big thanx to WWE for giving IWS this trailer and for loading the DVD with IWS footage and interviews. Remember fans if you like what you see UnFnSanctioned is less then two weeks away . Buy your tickets now! Saturday May 6th iws returns to #club unity with it's biggest show of the Year UnFnSanctioned. Tickets are $20 in advance at iws.ticketleap.com
