- ELEAGUE, the transformative esports organization from Turner and IMG, will feature former WWE star Eva Marie, basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, Grammy-winning recording artist Lupe Fiasco and Super Bowl Champion Reggie Bush competing in its first-ever ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational Celebrity Showdown this Friday at 10 p.m. ET on TBS. You can watch a trailer in the video above.

The celebrities will compete to raise money for charities they have chosen, with Eva supporting the American Cancer Society. The single-elimination tournament will consist of two first-round matches and a winner's match (three matches total). The champion will earn a majority of the prize pool, with all other participants receiving a portion of the funds for their charities.

- As noted, WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon suspended Baron Corbin for one week on Wednesday after Corbin put his hands on a referee this past Tuesday. It should be noted that there are no SmackDown live events scheduled this weekend, so Corbin won't be missing any shows except for Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

- Independent promotion IWS posted the exclusive trailer below of the upcoming Kevin Owens Fight Owen's Fight DVD. It features footage from Owens' time with IWS. If the video doesn't work, you can watch it at this link:

@briantheguppie contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.