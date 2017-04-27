- As seen above, WWE Music has released Kalisto's new theme song. In a correction from earlier this week, "Fearless Warrior" is the name of the song.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which tag team they are dying to see face current RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys - SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, American Alpha, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, The Revival, DIY, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Breezango, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, The New Day or other. As of this writing, 18% voted for The Usos while 16% voted for The Revival, 16% for The New Day, 10% for DIY, 10% for other, 8% for Enzo & Cass, 7% for American Alpha and 6% for The Authors. The rest received 4% or under.

- Former WWE Champion The Rock tweeted the following in response to a tweet on when he put an end to Vince McMahon's "Kiss My Ass Club" on SmackDown years ago:

Now this was a GREAT pro wrestling angle. So wild, crazy & fun. Vince was always one of my favs to build with. Maverick thinker. @WWE #ohana https://t.co/908SIFJwEp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 27, 2017

In today's edition of THE DAILY ROCK, we remember when @TheRock put an end to the "Vince McMahon Kiss My Ass Club." https://t.co/wuJRI1lODH pic.twitter.com/YLGyqIvwrp — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 26, 2017

