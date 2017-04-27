- As seen above, WWE Music has released Kalisto's new theme song. In a correction from earlier this week, "Fearless Warrior" is the name of the song.
- Former WWE Champion The Rock tweeted the following in response to a tweet on when he put an end to Vince McMahon's "Kiss My Ass Club" on SmackDown years ago:
Now this was a GREAT pro wrestling angle. So wild, crazy & fun. Vince was always one of my favs to build with. Maverick thinker. @WWE #ohana https://t.co/908SIFJwEp— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 27, 2017
In today's edition of THE DAILY ROCK, we remember when @TheRock put an end to the "Vince McMahon Kiss My Ass Club." https://t.co/wuJRI1lODH pic.twitter.com/YLGyqIvwrp— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 26, 2017
