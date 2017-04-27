- As noted, Sony's TriStar is creating a biopic on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon titled Pandemonium. WWE Studios is involved with the movie, as President Michael Liusi is one of the producers. PWinsider reports that it is believed that Vince McMahon will have complete approval over the final script. MLW received a copy of the screenplay and Alex Greenfield reviewed it on today's MLW VIP podcast at this link.

- Lucha Underground officially announced that the mid-season premiere of Lucha Underground will be on Wednesday, May 31st on El Rey.

- As noted, the Hardys have been fulfilling their independent obligations. Their final one will be this Saturday with Pro Wrestling South's event this Saturday at Vance Middle School in Bristol, TN.

