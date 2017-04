Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Featuring the Bulgarian wedding of Rusev and Lana, last night's episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! network drew 566,000 viewers. This is down from last week's 593,000 viewers.

This week's Total Divas ranked #32 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's show ranked #26.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the sixth season:

Episode 1: 632,000 viewers

Episode 2: 461,000 viewers

Episode 3: 595,000 viewers

Episode 4: 563,000 viewers

Episode 5: 556,000 viewers

Episode 6: 705,000 viewers

Episode 7: 734,000 viewers

Episode 8: 584,000 viewers

Episode 9: 580,000 viewers

Episode 10: 696,000 viewers

Episode 11: 669,000 viewers

Episode 12: 593,000 viewers

Episode 13: 566,000 viewers

Episode 14:

