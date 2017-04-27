Source: Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated this week posted an interview with Sting at WrestleCon earlier this month. Below are a couple of highlights:

"There was a worldwide desire to see that match. It was a dream match for me, too.

"I regret not being able to get in the ring with him one time. It would have been great, but I'm OK with the way it turned out."

Which WWE stars he watches:

"I'm always interested in what 'Taker's doing, and Seth, of course. I have some bragging rights because my career ended with him – so Seth, 'Taker, I'm always paying attention to those two."

What it takes to succeed in the business:

"For me, it took almost 30 years. You've got to have your game face on, 24-7, that's for sure, and be totally and completely committed in every possible way. You have to understand how to deal with the public and how to speak to the public. You have to work on your physique. You've got to have longevity, so you've got to be able to work through injuries. You've got to do all those things, otherwise you're not going to be WWE-caliber. It takes a lot of effort."

Sting also discussed The Undertaker's career, not being a wrestling fan growing up, Rick Rude being underrated, working with Kurt Angle and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

