The show opens with a video package of what took place last week on Impact. It features the return and X Division title victory by Low-Ki, as well as his post match promo. Also in the video is the conclusion of last week's Impact World Championship bout, which saw EC3 betray James Storm and cost him the match. Included in the package is the LAX's feud with The Decay, Rosemary's victory over ODB last week and the continuation of the Jeremy Borash-Josh Mathews storyline.

Jeremy Borash and Da Pope are at ringside at the broadcast table. They intro the show and hype this week's key matches. As Borash is finishing up his hype for Impact, He is interrupted by Josh Mathews new theme. Which is a rock ballad with the sound of angry birds tweeting. It's reflected visually on the video tron as well, with Mathews tweets posted on the screen, being surrounded by angry birds. Mathews makes his way to the stage with three gentleman dressed in suits. Mathews is on the mic as he heads towards ringside. He says that "this company will not tolerate bullying announcers".... He then proceeds to call Jeremy Borash, "JBLoser". Mathews says that he has spent the entire week in meetings in Nashville. Mathews says that he has breaking news this week and that the 3 office stooges with him, are going to break the news. One of the "office stooges" gets on the mic. His name is Rafael Morphi and he represents the companies Human Resources department. As he goes to read a statement to Jeremy Borash, Josh Mathews cuts him off and reads it himself. Mathews announces that Borash is being suspended because he inflicted violence on a work colleague last week. Borash is being removed from the broadcast team, effective immediately. Mathews taunts Borash that he is going to have miss his first Impact ever. The opening five minutes of Impact can be seen in the video below.

Jeremy Borash is then escorted from ringside. Mathews continues to trash talk him on the mic. Da Pope whispers something into JB's ear before he leaves. Mathews says that Borash is suspended for the next 30 days. He then takes a seat at the broadcast table to assume play by play duties.

"Reborn" Matt Sydal vs. Trevor Lee w/Shane Helms

Sydal is a busy man this week. He just made his return on ROH television and here he is on Impact. Trevor Lee attacks him at the bell but Sydal recovers quickly and takes the advantage. Shane Helms gets involved and trips up Sydal, who ends up crashing to the outside. Trevor then takes control of the match for the next few minutes. Matt Sydal rallies and attempts a standing moonsault but gets rolled up by Trevor Lee for a near fall. Lee and Sydal then get into a battle of leg strikes, Sydal wins the exchange and connects with his standing moonsault. When Sydal attempts to cover Lee, Helms gets on the apron to distract the referee. Sydal goes over to confront Shane Helms. Trevor Lee tries to sneak up behind Sydal but he moves out of the way and kicks Lee into Helms, which knocks Shane off of the apron. Sydal then hits a running high knee and heads to the top rope. He goes airborne and hits his signature shooting star press on Lee for the victory.

Matt Sydal defeats Trevor Lee by pinfall

When the show returns from the break, Karen Jarrett is shown backstage on her phone. She is confronted by Sienna. She tells Karen that she has been looking for the GFW Women's champion, Christina Von Eerie. Karen tells Sienna that she will be wrestling tonight on Impact and instructs Sienna to watch because she will be facing her in the future.

Highlights are then shown of EC3's betrayal of James Storm last week. Ethan Carter makes his way to the ring dressed in a suit. He takes a chair and sets it in the ring. Carter then gets on the mic and explains his actions from last week. Carter says that he has a message to the new regime in Impact Wrestling. He mocks the "Make Impact Great" tagline. Carter says that he has carried the Impact brand for the last few years and that he doesn't have to earn respect that he demands it. Carter then mentions Bruce Prichard's message to him of finding himself. Carter says that he heeded those very words and that it's exactly what he has done. EC3 then goes over his history and accolades in the company. Carter tells all the incoming talent, that he is going to send them "back to the gloryhole". Carter then mocks the fans who have told him, that they liked him better when he was a bad guy. EC3 says that at Impact's next ppv, Slammiversary that he is going to recapture his glory and be world champion again. Carter does this while having an imaginary conversation with himself. EC3 then addresses James Storm. He calls him a ghost of this companies past, and compares him to the former stars of the company. Carter calls Storm an overrated piece of crap....

James Storm's music hits and he makes his way to the ring with beer in hand. Carter runs to the outside when Storm enters the ring. James says that he doesn't blame EC3 for his actions last week. He calls him jealous and states that unlike all the former stars of the company, he is still here. Storm says that he has been out of the world title picture for so long by design. That he took a backseat to let stupid punks like EC3 get their chance. Storm says that he can beat Carter, anytime he wants to. Carter feigns laughter on the outside. James Storm then talks about cowboys not dancing unless it's with a pretty woman or they are drunk. James says that he is not currently drunk and that Carter isn't pretty. He calls EC3 "Fugly".... Storm then takes a seat in the ring and asks Carter if he wants to dance. He says that Carter doesn't have his family around to protect him anymore. Carter refuses Storm's offer and starts heading to the back. Storm then insults Carter while he is on the rampway and EC3 runs into the ring. Both men trade blows, Storm wins the exchange and Carter heads to the outside. Storm follows him out there and grabs a chair. Carter grabs a female production assistant at ringside and puts her in harms way. He then low blows Storm. EC3 brings Storm into the ring and hits the 1 percenter. EC3 gets on the mic and tells Storm, that he's a Carter and this company needs him.

When the show returns from the break. Footage is shown of 'KM' from earlier today at a restaurant. KM gives the waiter a hard time after getting his check. KM makes a Back to The Future Biff reference. Pretty odd segment.

A video package then airs introducing GFW Women's Champion Christina Von Eerie to Impact Wrestling.

GFW WOMENS TITLE MATCH

Christina Von Eerie vs. Ava Storie

Christina Von Eerie dominates the action for the most part. Ava briefly gets some offense in but it doesn't last long. The finish sees Eerie get Storie in a straight jacket position and then leap off the top with a back stabber, to get the victory.

Christina Von Eerie defeats Ava Storie by pinfall to retain The GFW Women's Championship

After the match ends, Swoggle appears from out of the crowd and starts messing with ring announcer Spud. He messes with his hair while he is announcing Von Eerie as the winner

A video package then airs for Low-Ki. In it, highlights are shown from his return last week. Low-Ki talks about his history with the company and how it is special for him to now be a 5 time X division champion.

After the break, yet another video package. This time for Davey Richards. It shows his recent actions against Eddie Edwards. More hype for his match against Moose later on.... McKenzie Mitchell is backstage and she is joined by Alberto El Patron. He is confronted by the GFW Champion Magnus. Alberto is told that he doesn't deserve a shot at the Impact World Title. Alberto responds by calling Magnus, what else but a "Perro".. When the two start shoving each other. Karen Jarrett steps in and books a GFW title match with Magnus defending against Alberto in two weeks on Impact.

After a football styled vignette airs for Moose. We head back to ringside for the next match.



Impact Grand Championship Match

Moose (c) vs. Davey Richards w/Angelina Love

Moose makes his way to the ring with Cleveland Browns Tight End Gary Barnidge and free agent running back DeAngelo Williams. They are wearing Moose shirts. Hopefully the Browns haven't drafted KM tonight in The NFL draft........

Round One

Evenly contested early in the round. A minute in, Richards takes out Moose's legs and goes to work on them. With a minute left, Richards slaps on a figure four leglock. Moose teases tapping out but never does, he gets to the ropes, as time runs out in the first round.

Round One Scorecard: All 3 judges score the round 10-9 for Richards.

