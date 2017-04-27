Source: JR's BBQ

Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

"The Jinder Mahal ascension on the SDLive roster including him being the #1 contender for the WWE Title seems to be being overthought to some degree by a handful of pundits. The rapid advancement up the card of Jinder has some concerned, and I get that point, but I see it as worth the chance and, fast track or not, Mahal is somewhat of a calculated risk which is essentially the same thing that most promotions deal with when advancing new talents who suddenly appear on the main event radar.

"I like this booking because it involves a deserving, hard working talent who has unique skills, is fundamentally sound and has a unique, TV persona plus he provides Randy Orton with a new opponent. Question...what if Jinder Mahal becomes the next, WWE Champion? Stranger things have happened and it's not the worse idea that I've heard lately. This shocker might be worth a bit of consideration.

"I would merely suggest that Jinder doesn't have to yell wall to wall on his promos to make his points because most of us organically/automatically tune people out who scream at us especially if they are an antagonist."

Shinsuke Nakamura:

"Anxious to see the pending evolution of Shinsuke Nakamura on SD Live especially when the gets into a serious, title oriented storyline. The only missing piece to the game of the King of Strong Style is his ability to communicate effectively to his English speaking audience which is addressable. Love Shin's upside and charisma."

His upcoming Ringside shows:

"RINGSIDE with Jim Ross Show updates:

"Sunday May 21-2 PM at Zanies in Rosemont (3 miles from the All State Arena, the site of Backlash) has sold out of our VIP tickets but a limited number of General Admission are still available at ticketfly.com.

"Tickets for our Thursday August 10-8 PM show at the D.C. Improv go on sale THIS TUESDAY morning at 10 am at dcimprov.com."

Much more is contained in Ross' latest blog, including his thoughts on Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, the upcoming Vince McMahon movie, Kevin Owens on commentary on SmackDown, and much more. You can check out the full entry by clicking here.

