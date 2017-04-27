- WWE posted the video above of Kane saying his first words without the aid of a voicebox. Kane finished DX's promo in 1999 by growling, "Suck It!"
- As noted, former WWE RAW General Manager Mick Foley underwent successful hip surgery last week. Foley posted a photo of his scar from the surgery this week, as well as a post asking fans about a potential "Mankind" tattoo to cover it up, as seen below:
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.