- WWE posted the video above of Kane saying his first words without the aid of a voicebox. Kane finished DX's promo in 1999 by growling, "Suck It!"

- As noted, Chris Jericho's current WWE run is set to end as Jericho will begin touring with Fozzy in May. Jericho's last date on his current WWE run is this Monday's RAW in Sacramento, CA.

- As noted, former WWE RAW General Manager Mick Foley underwent successful hip surgery last week. Foley posted a photo of his scar from the surgery this week, as well as a post asking fans about a potential "Mankind" tattoo to cover it up, as seen below:

