- Despite Mauro Ranallo officially announcing that he has parted ways with WWE just last weekend, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is still some talk in WWE about bringing Ranallo back and his returning to the company "is not a dead issue." It was noted that while there have been some early discussion about bringing him back, the talks were said not to be at the serious level.

- As noted, WWE will return to Madison Square Garden in New York for a RAW live event on July 7th. You can purchase tickets now using pre-sale code MSGWWE. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday.

- One of The Miz's tweets regarding the Cleveland Browns made it on screen during the NFL Draft last night, as seen below:

That time no one was listening to @MelKiperESPN during the #NFLDraft because they were to busy reading my tweet. @espn pic.twitter.com/69e4t9aWPc — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 28, 2017

