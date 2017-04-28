- As noted, Eva Marie, Shaquille O'Neal, Lupe Fiasco and Super Bowl Champion Reggie Bush will be competing in the first-ever "ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational Celebrity Showdown" tonight at 10 p.m. ET on TBS. Eva has created a Spotify playlist called "Songs I Kick Butt To" to support her appearance on the show, which you can check out here.

- Zack Ryder noted on Twitter that he ran the ropes this week. Ryder, who has been out of action since injuring his knee last December, wrote, "I ran the ropes today...I blew up...I loved it."

- The Rock is featured on the cover of the latest issue of The National Review, which you can check out below:

