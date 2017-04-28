Reby Hardy denied recent reports regarding WWE working out a deal with Impact Wrestling to use the "Broken" character for Matt Hardy on television. She noted that it was "absolutely" not true, and she thinks it was leaked by Impact Wrestling "in an attempt to make TNA look like it's in a position of power," as seen below:

NO. Absolutely none. The fact that this is even a rumor is such a joke ?? https://t.co/Lmco2SX7Mg — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 28, 2017

@VileDelinquet 99% sure it was "leaked" to stooge writers from Jarrett in an attempt to make TNA look like it's in a position of power (LOL) — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 28, 2017

As for Matt currently not using the "Broken" character on WWE television, Reby wrote:

Wrestling fans:

There is no storyline development anymore !



Also wrestling fans:

Matts been with WWE for 22 days WHY ISNT HE BROKEN YET !? pic.twitter.com/sduQutKgMC — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 28, 2017

