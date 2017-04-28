Source: TMZ Sports

TMZ Sports reported that the official cause of death for Jan Ross, the wife of Jim Ross, is traumatic brain injury.

Jan was driving to a local gym when her Vespa was hit by a car in Norman, OK on Monday night, March 20th. Jan was not wearing her helmet and suffered multiple skull fractures. She passed away days later on March 22nd.

While the cause of death has been determined, the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told TMZ Sports that a toxicology report is still pending. It was also noted that the death has been ruled an accident, although the case still remains under investigation.

