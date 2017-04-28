Source: TMZ Sports
TMZ Sports reported that the official cause of death for Jan Ross, the wife of Jim Ross, is traumatic brain injury.
While the cause of death has been determined, the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told TMZ Sports that a toxicology report is still pending. It was also noted that the death has been ruled an accident, although the case still remains under investigation.
