- WWE posted the video above looking at six facts that WWE fans don't know about the Hardy Boyz, which include that The Hardys became wrestling fans after Randy Savage won the WrestleMania IV World title tournament (Matt accurately predicted Savage winning the tournament), Jeff Hardy once wrestled as "Jeff Harvey" on WWE Superstars, Jeff has won five consecutive ladder matches and Matt was once a tag team champion with MVP.

- Kurt Angle will be appearing at the "Days of The Dead" Horror fan fest from September 1-2 in Louisville, KY. You can get more details by clicking here.

