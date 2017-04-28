Source: USA Today

Karl Anderson spoke with USA Today's "For the Win" section about a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"Ever since we showed up in the WWE, The New Day was on top and to see them leave the RAW tag team division, you can tell it's different. Having the Hardy Boyz come back at WrestleMania, that's a bonus. To have guys like Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy who have been all over the world and gotten so famous and are still really good at what they do is really cool. The Revival, they're two of the best as well. Cesaro and Sheamus have come into their own and they've been around WWE for a long time. There's a lot of good tag teams coming up."

Reuniting with AJ Styles after the Superstar Shakeup:

"It was just speculation. We never got any word on anything. We heard through Twitter and fans saying it. … I don't know if it was fans wanting it or fans hoping it was going to happen that they started making up stories and hoping the WWE would see it. It didn't happen. He's doing fine and we're happy with where we are. We keep in touch. If we ever come back to that again, it will be really, really great."

When they found out about the Hardys at WrestleMania:

"We found out a couple of hours before we had to work. We had some kind of expectation because the rumors were flying for a couple of weeks. The day of is when we got word they were coming. We were all very happy with it.

"At the end of the day, Jeff and Matt Hardy helped make the WWE tag team division what it is. The ladder tag team matches they had at WrestleMania in the past made those matches famous. Being in there at WrestleMania with Matt and Jeff Hardy was an honor in itself. It was a great moment to be part of and I'm glad we got that."

Karl Anderson also discussed Luke Gallows' previous WWE run and working in both singles and tag divisions. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

