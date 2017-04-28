As noted, WWE announced at last month's SmackDown Live taping that their next show in the state of Connecticut will be the return of the Bad Blood RAW pay-per-view on July 9th at the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

WWE has apparently changed those plans, as the July 9th RAW pay-per-view will now be called Great Balls of Fire. It is also now scheduled to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

You can watch a promo for the event in the video above. It is also noted in the promo that the event will feature the first title defense by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

