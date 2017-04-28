Source: Hannibal TV

WWE Hall OF Famer and former WWE ring announcer Mean Gene Okerlund recently spoke to Hannibal TV. Here are some of the highlights:

"Wrestlemania is the event of the year. Always has been and always will be. The thing I do remember the most of Wrestlemania, which was a high point for me, was Wrestlemania 1. The fact we made it over the fence. Then Wrestlemania 3. Bobby Heenan and myself coming back for Wrestlemania 17 and the gimmick battle royal. So many highlights, couldn't possibly cover them all."

What he was thinking about when he was interviewing Hulk Hogan following his famous heel turn:

"I was thinking I was nuts. That crowd in Daytona Beach did not like to see that turn for Hulk Hogan. That turn gave legs to the NWO, which at that particular point in time exploded, and became the biggest thing in the wrestling scene, and took WCW up the ratings chart the next two years."

Where fans can find him now and what he's been working on:

"They can find me certainly on the WWE Network, I'm doing a couple of things there. Doing a lot of voice over work, which I enjoy. It takes a lot of the heat off of my hair and having to comb it everyday. For the most part I'm living the life I want to lead. Retirement for old people, forget about it."

