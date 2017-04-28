As we mentioned this morning, Reby Sky denied reports that WWE had purchased the rights to the Hardys "Broken" gimmick from Impact Wrestling. It should be noted that Jeff Hardy denied days before WrestleMania that they were headed to WWE anytime soon.
Nonetheless, Hardy wrote on Twitter that "DELETION is coming," as seen below:
Oh, Skarsgard .. You're GOLDEN. pic.twitter.com/ytDn1AnE71— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 28, 2017
The OBSOLETE Owl cannot evade my #BROKENBrilliance by flying away.. DELETION is coming. https://t.co/o48oaTy3Kn— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 28, 2017
The CELESTIAL VOICES have told me the GENESIS of my Modern Testament nears.— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 28, 2017
My VESSEL will be blessed if I push it to unseen parameters.
#BROKENBrilliance-— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 28, 2017
"Don't ever stop evaluating yourself. Everyone contains the capacity to improve.. To become better."
