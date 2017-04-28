As we mentioned this morning, Reby Sky denied reports that WWE had purchased the rights to the Hardys "Broken" gimmick from Impact Wrestling. It should be noted that Jeff Hardy denied days before WrestleMania that they were headed to WWE anytime soon.

Matt Hardy has been tweeting nearly all of his messages lately in his "Broken" character. As of this writing, Impact Wrestling still has a Trademark logo on their YouTube channel next to any phrases pertaining to the gimmick, including "Broken Matt," "Brother Nero" and "Broken Brilliance."

Nonetheless, Hardy wrote on Twitter that "DELETION is coming," as seen below:

The OBSOLETE Owl cannot evade my #BROKENBrilliance by flying away.. DELETION is coming. https://t.co/o48oaTy3Kn — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 28, 2017

The CELESTIAL VOICES have told me the GENESIS of my Modern Testament nears.



My VESSEL will be blessed if I push it to unseen parameters. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 28, 2017

#BROKENBrilliance-



"Don't ever stop evaluating yourself. Everyone contains the capacity to improve.. To become better." — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 28, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.