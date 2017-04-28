As we mentioned this morning, Reby Sky denied reports that WWE had purchased the rights to the Hardys "Broken" gimmick from Impact Wrestling. It should be noted that Jeff Hardy denied days before WrestleMania that they were headed to WWE anytime soon.

Matt Hardy has been tweeting nearly all of his messages lately in his "Broken" character. As of this writing, Impact Wrestling still has a Trademark logo on their YouTube channel next to any phrases pertaining to the gimmick, including "Broken Matt," "Brother Nero" and "Broken Brilliance."

Nonetheless, Hardy wrote on Twitter that "DELETION is coming," as seen below:





Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303.

