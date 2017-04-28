Nikki Bella spoke to Redbook Magazine on a Facebook Livestream about her upcoming wedding and a number of other topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I loved it. I guess because, WWE is our home, it's where we met. That wrestling ring is home for me, it's my passion. I love what I do. And, so, it's kind of was like the ending story to my Prince Charming, right? Here I met him at work, we've had this amazing ride, it's [had its] ups and down and then just to complete it in that ring, in front of all those people – especially, I guess, because John is very private – I never would have thought he would have done that."

Wedding Date:

"We don't know a date, there's a few that I'm looking at, but I'm not going to say which date, yet. More than likely, you're gonna see [the wedding] on TV."

How she felt during her WWE debut:

"Nervous. I wanted to throw up, I was so nervous, but I was also excited. There's nothing like performing in front of a live crowd and just having people literally react to whatever it is you do and there's nothing better than when you get that connection with the audience. So, my first time out there, I just remember, I couldn't even breathe."

Nikki Bella also discussed fitness tips and much more about the wedding. You can watch the full interview in the video below.

