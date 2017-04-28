- Boone: The Bounty Hunter, which stars John Morrison, is set for a VOD debut in North America on May 9th ahead of an exclusive DVD release in Walmart on June 6th 2017, courtesy of Vision Films. The movie also stars Osric Chau ("Supernatural," "Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn"), Quinton "Rampage" Jackson ("The A-Team"), Spencer Grammer ("Rick and Morty," "Greek"), Kevin Sorbo ("Gods Not Dead") and Lorenzo Lamas ("American Dad").

The movie follows Boone (Morrison), a fame-seeking reality show bounty hunter, and his crew, Kat (Spencer Grammer), Denny (Osric Chau) and Jackson (Quinton Jackson) as they 'Boone' delinquent celebrities such as Kevin Sorbo. When Boone gets the news that his TV show is being cancelled he attempts to spike ratings and save his show by taking his crew to Mexico to arrest a real criminal. Things get complicated in Mexico after Boone's crew gets arrested and Boone is faced with a decision between ambition and justice.

Boone: The Bounty Hunter was created by John Hennigan and written by John Hennigan, Josh Burnell, Franco Movsesian, and Jonathan Perkins. It was directed by Robert Kirbyson and produced by Hoplite Entertainment and Killon Street. You can check out the trailer in the video above.

- The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega made a deal with Hop Topic and their merchandise will be available there starting in July.

- Alberto El Patron and Paige's father, Ricky Knight, will be facing off at next month's WAW event in Norwich on May 13th. They had an interesting exchange on Twitter to promote the match, as seen below:

I don't need to beat my eggs. Your daughter does it for me. #sisisi @RickyKnightWAW https://t.co/BTC2eWJJCt — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) April 28, 2017

@PrideOfMexico You will need everything done for you when I finish with you come may pal — Ricky Knight (@RickyKnightWAW) April 28, 2017

I'm being nice and sending you a care package for Sunday 14th may @PrideOfMexico you will need it after the match on Saturday 13th may pic.twitter.com/MmXfCQixwT — Ricky Knight (@RickyKnightWAW) April 28, 2017

