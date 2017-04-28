Some nude photos have been spreading online claiming to be of Alexa Bliss. It should be noted that Alexa's face isn't visible on any of the alleged photos of her, so it could be anyone. Still, the story got some traction with The New York Post and The Sun reporting on it.

Alexa shot down the stories on her Twitter account today, calling the photos "bogus" and demanding that they be removed immediately, as seen below:

Once again, the risqué photos on the Internet supposedly of me are bogus. — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 28, 2017

I am offended and demand these altered photos be removed immediately — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 28, 2017

